Only Theo Johnson Until Penn State Football

You ever look at a guy and think “he needs a nickname?”
No? Just me?
Well, in any case, I’m nicknaming Theo Johnson the Canadian Goose, or simply Goose if you prefer.
Why?
Well, for starters, Theo is Canadian. I know! Breaking news.
When I think of Canada, I think of hockey, maple syrup, and geese.
The first two don’t translate well to the football field, but a goose would.
Why? When you think of a Canadian goose, what do you think?
I think tenacious. Aggressive. Fast.
All things you want in a football player, yes?
Also, Mr. Johnson plays tight end, the latest in a successful string of players at the position for the Lions. The most recent success story?
Pat “Moose” Freiermuth.
Know what rhymes with moose?
Goose!
I rest my case.
Only 84 days until Penn State football!
Loading comments...