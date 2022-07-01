Only Sean Farrell Days Until Penn State Football

I remember my dad telling me stories about the Penn State teams of the 1970s and 1980s, how powerful and how they played a special brand of smash-mouth football that left opponents flattened. So, naturally I thought of how good the Penn State team of 1981 was. It featured a pair of first-round picks in Mike Munchak and the man pictured, Sean Farrell (62). Two All-Americans. Two all-time greats. Farrell had an impressive NFL career as well, out of 123 career games, he started 106 of them. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Seattle Seahawks of the NFL

Honourable mention for No. 62 goes to Michal Menet, a fellow offensive lineman who now plays for the Green Bay Packers after being drafted in 2021 by the Arizona Cardinals.