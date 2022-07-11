Only Jordan Van Den Berg Until Penn State Football

The past several days of the countdown have featured rising stars on the Penn State roster, witht the trend continuing today. Jordan van den Berg made the most of his redshirt season, being honored as the Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Year. Basically, he’s the guy who shows up ready to bust his ass at practice every single day to make the team better.

He now looks ready to help the team by stuffing runners on Saturdays. van den Berg impressed in the four games he appeared in, with six tackles, two TFLs, a sack and a forced fumble. He also proved to be ready when stepping into action in the Outback Bowl, contributing five tackles and a TFL.

van den Berg is also not afraid to show his affection for the best fanbase in college football.

We’re just 52 days from Penn State kicking off the 2022 season!