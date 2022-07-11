Oh, Hello: Four-Star PA RB London Montgomery Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds pounds

Hometown/High School: Scranton, PA (Scranton Prep)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.8917 247Sports Composite — No. 391 overall)

Notable Offers: Boston College, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan, and Virginia Tech

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

NEPA hasn’t generated a ton of Penn State-level prospects in recent years, but Montgomery stuck out from early on in his high school career. The Nittany Lions took it slow with him, not offering the Scranton native until March. From there, things were put into motion for Montgomery to end up in Happy Valley. He visited for the Blue-White Game back in April, and then took an official visit in mid-June. Following additional official visits to Virginia Tech and Boston College, Montgomery made his choice, choosing the home state Nittany Lions.

OUTLOOK

Very solid pickup for Penn State. Montgomery doesn’t have the ranking/rating of Florida target Treyaun Webb, but I think it could be argued that he has a little bit more upside given his speed and what his frame could turn into once he’s working out with a Big Ten program.

The comparison you see a lot for Montgomery is Journey Brown, which does make some sense on the surface. Both PA prospects. Both extremely productive in high school, albeit against lower-level competition. Both with some very impressive track numbers; Montgomery just ran a 10.91 100M. Where the comparison kind of ends though is that Journey was bigger (a legitimate 195 pounds as a senior) and faster (10.42 100M as a senior). Now maybe we see Montgomery add 10-15 pounds over the next year-ish and he clips off a few tenths of a second by next spring, but those are (obviously) big asks.

Still, no shame in not being at Journey Brown’s level — he’s legitimately one of the greatest PA athletes of the last decade. So even if Montgomery doesn’t turn in Journey 2.0, he still has the chance to be a really solid running back.