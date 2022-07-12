Blessed & Honored: Top Defensive Target Set to Commit & More

TOP DEFENSIVE TARGETS SET TO COMMIT

This week kicked off with Penn State picking up a commitment from four-star Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery on Monday evening. To make things even better in the world of Penn State recruiting, it appears that Montgomery will not be the only four-star prospect joining the fold this week.

Four-star linebacker Tony Rojas is set to commit on Thursday, with fellow four-star Ta’Mere Robinson following suit on Friday. All signs point toward the Nittany Lions securing a commitment from both Rojas and Robinson.

Rojas and Robinson have two of the staff’s top defensive targets throughout the cycle, and are arguably the two biggest remaining targets in this cycle. Rojas and Robinson would give the Nittany Lions an incredible linebacker duo in the class. Although, Robinson’s long-term home is like as an EDGE rusher.

Adding this trio this week, to go with the unexpected flip of former Alabama commit Elliot Washington, is a great bounce back by the Nittany Lions. The staff was in need of it after they took a pair of blows last week when quarterback Marcus Stokes flipped to Florida and running back Treyaun Webb, who appeared to be trending to the Nittany Lions, followed Stokes.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN’S TOP THREE

IMG Academy defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt has released a top three that includes the Nittany Lions. Penn State joins Michigan State and Nebraska in his top three.

While Lenhardt is rated as a four-star prospect, there are a lot of questions about him as a prospect. Is he big enough for the interior? Is he twitchy enough to play on the EDGE? Both are legitimate concerns with Lenhardt.

Right now it’s hard to see Lenhardt as a take for the Nittany Lions, even after missing out on Jason Moore. This may be a recruitment where the player would love to end up a Nittany Lion, but that may never be an option.

NEW WIDE RECEIVER OFFER

As the Nittany Lions continue to search for another wide receiver in their class they have extended a scholarship offer to Florida native Micah Mays Jr.

Mays attends The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida. Mays, who is a plus athlete and a track star, has started to garner more P5 interest in recent months. If the Nittany Lions can get Mays to campus for a visit they should be right in the thick of things in his recruitment.