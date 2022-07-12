Only Jimmy Christ Until Penn State Football

It’s getting close.

Today marks 51 days until Penn State and Purdue clash in a week one showdown. It could be a big night for Jimmy Christ, an imposing offensive lineman who stands 6-7, 319 lbs.

Christ came to Penn State as a three-stay prospect out of Sterling, Virginia. He took a redshirt season in 2020, and was honored with the Developmental Squad Player of the Week by the coaching staff following the Nebraska game. He earned the honor three more times in 2021, and was also named as an Academic All-Big Ten selection. He also saw the first snaps of his Penn State career against Rutgers, with many more on the way in 2022.

