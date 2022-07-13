Only DeOn’tae Pannell Until Penn State Football

No current Penn Stater wears No. 50, so it’s back to the vault for today’s countdown.

DeOn’tae Pannell played both sides of the line during his high school career at Wylie E. Groves High School in Southfield, Michigan. He arrived at Penn State in the fall of 2008 as both an offensive guard and tackle, seeing time in eight games as a true freshman. Pannell started seven games as a sophomore, the first four at right tackle and the final three at left guard. His versatility continued to pay dividends in 2010, playing in 10 games and starting at left guard versus Youngstown State and Alabama. In his final season, he played in all 13 games, and was signed by the Saints following the 2012 NFL Draft.

Following his playing career, Pannell has turned to coaching, leading Birmingham Grove High School and Peru State College, and also serving on the staffs of the Texans and Lions.

50 days until the Nittany Lions and Boilermakers play in West Lafayette.