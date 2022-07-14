Only Ben Chizmar and Michael Wright Until Penn State Football

Redshirt sophomore reserve snapper Michael Wright has yet to see any game action for the Nittany Lions so far, but he has laid claim to perhaps the most intelligent player on the squad when he posted the team’s highest GPA in 2021. Wright will figure into the battle to replace current snapper Chris Stoll when he leaves the team following the 2022 season.

His fellow No. 49, redshirt freshman linebacker Ben Chizmar also did not see the field in his only season with the team. At just 211 pounds, Chizmar will need to bulk up before cracking the depth chart. He is not the only Nittany Lion in his lineage, as both of his parents and two of his siblings graduated from, or currently attend Penn State. His father, Brian, was a defensive back from 1986-89 and posted six career interceptions, while his older brother Max was on the team from 2017-21.