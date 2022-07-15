Only Cody Romano Until Penn State Football

Cody Romano arrived in Happy Valley in 2018 out of the esteemed Blair Academy in New Jersey. The fifth-year senior was teammates with now-Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh, and lettered in four sports during his time there. After being selected first-team all-conference in 2016 and 2017, he arrived on Penn State’s campus in 2018 and redshirted his first year. After not seeing game action in his first three seasons, Romano appeared in three games on special teams in 2021, recording one tackle. He was also named Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Week for the Ball State and Maryland games, and earned the honor for the defensive side of the ball for the contest against the Terps as well. Romano returns for his final season at Penn State, and should provide depth at linebacker and experience on special teams.