SWH VIII: Eight is Great!

Penn State Football has released its 2022 season poster to add to your collection.

RIP Bob Parsons, who initially came to Penn State as a quarterback before finding success as a tight end in the early ‘70s. He followed it up with a long professional career, playing tight end and punter for the Bears before a season in the USFL.

The PAC Contracts, but Stabilizes?



After the major announcement of USC and UCLA moving to the Big 10, theory/betting pool was if/when the other conferences would all fall under the sway of the super-conferences. The PAC-12 was a shambles of their former selves with other conferences lining up like Napoleon and William Pitt the Younger to carve up the world and pluck away their teams. However, all is not lost. The PAC-12 has decided to stick together in a 10-team league (at least for now.) Later reporting may find everything change, only the Shadow knows for sure.

Jim Harbaugh, Queen aficionado, now Under Pressure.

Newsflash, Summer temperatures are increasingly hot and humid, in other news that is completely unsurprising, Jim Harbaugh lost yet another recruit for the University of Michigan. This time however, it is a much more personal loss for the Wolverines (though not requiring a patented Jim Harbaugh sleepover). Dante Moore, a 2023 recruit at the quarterback position was hailed as the next saviour of the Michigan Wolverines having been sought after by Harbaugh and the team since he was a middle-schooler in 2018.

In an amazing turnabout however, Moore has chosen to attend the University of Oregon, leaving Michigan without its crown jewel of a recruit and wasting all that recruiting capital on a talent who chose to go to a school where he had no ties. Let us all take a moment to don sackcloth and ashes and wail for Michigan’s loss.

Steelers no longer paying Ketchup, change name of Heinz Field!

After 20 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers no longer play at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, one of the most iconic stadiums to play at or see a game in the NFL. As an NFL fan, this would be like changing the name of Lambeau Field, or Soldier Field or as a college football fan adding licensure rights to the Rose Bowl (sorry due to imaginary licensure obligations now the ROSE BOWL FIELD at Travelers Stadium) or some-such nonsense. In my mind there are just some things that should be more sacred than money, and the fans seem to agree with me (including Ben Roethlisberger) who despise the name change. Hopefully, the team can find a way out of this debacle and soon.

Union shellac DC United 7-0!

In a match that resembled more American football than European, the Philadelphia Union slobberknocked DC United on 8 July. The result tied a Major League Soccer record and showed that the Union continue to be a force to be reckoned with as they sit near the top of the table as they have done for most of the season thus far. The end result is this, with the solid defence that the Union possess, their offence could finally be awakening like a sleeping dragon, and that means the rest of the league should very well watch out!