Oh, Hello: Four-Star EDGE/LB Ta’Mere Robinson Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds

Hometown/High School: Pittsburgh, PA (Brashear H.S.)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9392 247Sports Composite — No. 137 overall)

Notable Offers: Miami, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, West Virginia

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Ta’Mere Robinson is a guy James Franklin and his staff have had their eye on for a while. He took his first unofficial visit as a high school freshman in the Fall of 2019 and eventually received an offer in the Spring of 2020. For the longest time, it seemed like all signs were pointing towards him picking the good guys but Miami and Virginia Tech threw a wrench into things. An official visit last month to Happy Valley to meet Manny Diaz and hear his pitch on what Ta’Mere could do in a Blue and White uniform must have done the trick, as he becomes the 19th commitment and the 14th four-star prospect in PSU’s 2023 recruiting class. Ta’Mere’s commitment also holds great importance considering he is a Pennsylvania kid and is the No. 3 prospect in the state according to 247 Sports.

OUTLOOK

Given how he lines up at edge rusher, outside linebacker, and safety for his high school, expect him to play exclusively as an edge rusher at the collegiate level. He’s a tall dude with strong closing speed and when isn’t sacking the opposing quarterback, he’s either deflecting his passes or altering them enough to not hit their intended targets and potentially lead to interceptions. Look for him to be a multi-year starter who earns All-Big Ten accolades and will be a very welcome part of the pass-rusher rotation with guys like Dani Dennis-Sutton and Chop Robinson already in the fold.