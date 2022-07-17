Only Nick Tarburton Until Penn State Football

Nick Tarburton arrived at Penn State in 2018 as a consensus four-star prospect and top-15 linebacker. He saw game action against Appalachian State and Pitt in his first year before redshirting, and played in seven contests on defense and special teams in 2020. Tarburton has seen most of his playing time at defensive end, including eight starts and 13 total games played in his redshirt junior year. He tallied 30 tackles and four tackles for loss, including a sack in the bowl game against Arkansas. Along with the returning P.J. Mustipher, Tarburton is expected to be one of the standouts on a defensive line in need of veteran leadership.