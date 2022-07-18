Only Charlie Katshir Until Penn State Football

Charlie Katshir arrived in Happy Valley as a three-star linebacker and top-25 player in the state of Pennsylvania from Cumberland Valley High School. After redshirting in 2018, he appeared in 12 games in 2019, predominantly on special teams. Katshir endured an injury-filled 2020 season, registering five tackles in the first three games before missing the remainder of the year. Last season, the 6’3’’ 224-pounder had 11 tackles, including four against Ball State, while seeing playing time in all 13 games. Katshir should provide crucial depth in the somewhat-thin linebacking corps in 2022, along with Jamari Buddin and Dominic DeLuca.