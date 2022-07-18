Brown, Clifford, and Mustipher to Represent Penn State at Big Ten Media Days

There are less than two weeks until Big Ten football’s Media Days, taking place Tuesday July 26th and Wednesday July 27th. Penn State has announced which players will represent the squad this year, those being redshirt seniors Ji’Ayir Brown, Sean Clifford, and P.J. Mustipher. They will as usual by joined by head coach James Franklin.

Brown and Mustipher will be two of the unquestioned leaders on defense, while the six-year quarterback Clifford serves not only as the team’s greybeard, but also a mentor to young quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula. Don’t expect to hear too many juicy tidbits from these three gentlemen (or from Franklin himself), but Media Days approaching means it’s almost time for football in Happy Valley!