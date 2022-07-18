Matt Wood Selected by Milwaukee Brewers in 4th Round of MLB Draft

Penn State baseball saw one of the top players in the program’s history drafted on Monday afternoon as catcher Matt Wood went with the 132nd pick of the MLB Draft to the Milwaukee Brewers.

With the 132nd selection of the 2022 #MLBDraft, the Brewers select Matthew Wood from Penn State.@Mattwood_59 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/ZgWmPUSc4F — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 18, 2022

With the selection, Wood becomes the highest-selected Penn State position player ever, beating out Ben Heath who went No. 153 overall back in 2010.

Wood had a banner career in Happy Valley, hitting .340 over 388 at-bats during his three seasons. He had an especially dominant junior season in 2022, where he finished the year with 12 home runs, 53 RBIs, and a .379 batting average — good for second-best in the Big Ten.