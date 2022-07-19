Only Tyler Warren and Chop Robinson Until Penn State Football

Two times the player for today’s countdown!

One of the highlights of the transfer portal this offseason has been the acquisition of Chop Robinson. Coming out of Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, the defensive end was the top player in the state and the 35th-ranked player in the country. He signed with the hometown Terps, and saw action in all 13 games, recording a sack in the bowl game against Virginia Tech. On June 7th, Penn State officially announced that Robinson had been signed out of the transfer portal. At 6’4’’ and 250 lbs, Robinson has the prototypical size to dominate on the edge, something that is sorely needed for the Nittany Lions in 2022.

On the other side of the ball, tight end-turned-Wildcat-quarterback Tyler Warren returns after an eventful 2021. Warren appeared in all 13 games, catching five passes for 61 yards, including a touchdown against Michigan, and rushing for two touchdowns at the Wildcat spot. He will no doubt be a major part of the goal-line offense in 2022.