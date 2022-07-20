Only Tyler Elsdon Until Penn State Football

Tyler Elsdon redshirted his freshman season, playing against Illinois. In 2021, he appeared in 12 games on defense and special teams. He recorded tackles in the Ball State, Villanova, Indiana, Maryland, and Arkansas games, recording 12 in total (9 solo). Elsdon also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors at season’s end.

With the depth issues at linebacker, Tyler could find himself getting more run than he did a season ago, as there will likely be enough reps to go around for those who are ready to contribute. His time both in the program and on the field should prove to be valuable as he carves a spot for himself next season.

Only 43 more days until Penn State kicks the season off against Purdue!