Only Jamari Buddin Until Penn State Football

Jamari Buddin comes with a lot of promise, as he redshirted his freshman season. In the four games he did play, however, he recorded a few tackles (four total, three solo, all in the Ball State and Indiana games, respectively) and showed the promise we all hope comes to fruition in the 2022 season.

A 4-star prospect int he 247 Sports rankings (3-star composite), Buddin was the No. 41 linebacker in the country, and the 11th ranked prospect out of Michigan. He held offers from a number of Big Ten teams as well as Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, and a few other ACC and SEC teams.

With a clear need at linebacker in 2022, Buddin has an opportunity to see early playing time, which could lead to a bigger role as the season goes on if he proves successful on the field.

We are closing in on the season 42 more days to go!