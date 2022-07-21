 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Only Jamari Buddin Until Penn State Football

42 more days until Penn State opens the football season against Purdue!

By misdreavus79
/ new
Headshot of linebacker Jamari Buddin, who wears number 42 for Penn State. Gopsusports.com

Jamari Buddin comes with a lot of promise, as he redshirted his freshman season. In the four games he did play, however, he recorded a few tackles (four total, three solo, all in the Ball State and Indiana games, respectively) and showed the promise we all hope comes to fruition in the 2022 season.

A 4-star prospect int he 247 Sports rankings (3-star composite), Buddin was the No. 41 linebacker in the country, and the 11th ranked prospect out of Michigan. He held offers from a number of Big Ten teams as well as Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, and a few other ACC and SEC teams.

With a clear need at linebacker in 2022, Buddin has an opportunity to see early playing time, which could lead to a bigger role as the season goes on if he proves successful on the field.

We are closing in on the season 42 more days to go!

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...