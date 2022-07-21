Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington Named to Biletnikoff Watch List

Death, taxes, and Penn State football having players named to prestige award watchlists. After Monday’s announcement that quarterback Sean Clifford was named to the Maxwell Award watchlist, it took just a few days for more players to be recognized. On Thursday, Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington were both named to the Biletnikoff Award watchlist.

The award, named for former Florida State and Oakland Raider standout Fred Biletnikoff, is given to the nation’s best wide receiver. The fifth-year senior Tinsley is a new Nittany Lion, having transferred from Western Kentucky following a 2021 season where he recorded 87 catches for over 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. He will be expected to help make up for the loss of All-American wideout Jahan Dotson. Washington returns for his redshirt sophomore season after a team-leading seven catches for 98 yards against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, and 64 receptions for 820 yards in 2021. There is no doubt that he will see tighter coverage in 2022, but the question is, will teams be able to slow down the Texas speedster?

Penn State football is six weeks away!