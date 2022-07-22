Only Kobe King Until Penn State Football

Another linebacker who showed promise in limited time last season, Kobe King hopes to bolster a group that will need a few guys to fill in the holes left by the departing class. King, twin brother of secondary player Kalen, appeared in four games last season and recorded three tackles. The first one came against Ball State, and the other two in the Villanova contest.

King was a 3-star linebacker out of Michigan, rated as the 12th player in the state and the 49th linebacker in the class by the 247 Sports Composite®. With offers from most of the Big Ten, as well as Arkansas, Cincinnati, Pitt, NC State, West Virginia, Boston College, and others, it’s obvious King was a coveted prospect, and now his time to shine is looming.

It’s getting closer! 42 more days stand between us and Penn State kicking off the 2022 season against Purdue!