SWH IX— Nine is Divine

Sean Clifford in line for Davey O’Brien Award, named to Watch List.

Penn State senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named to the Davey O’Brien award list for the 2022 season. The national award is based off a player’s career statistics and is a representation of the quality of a player’s career both on and off the field. The award is the most prestigious of the awards given to college football quarterbacks and if Sean Clifford were to win the award, he would join the likes of Todd Blackledge in 1982 and Kerry Collins in 1994 as winners of the award.

Another Watch List for Nittany Nation to follow: Keyvone Lee for the Doak Walker!

Penn State junior running back Keyvone Lee has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list which is a top award in college football given to the best running back in the country. Honestly, this nomination has me a bit confused. Lee has only seven career starts to his name (out of 22 games played) and while he has looked impressive in those games, I think this is a premature decision by the committee and think after another season Lee would stand a better chance at winning awards.

Courageous Carl Nassib, Living up to Penn State Proud.

Carl Nassib was one of my favorite Penn State players when he suited up for the Blue and White from 2011 to 2015. He played hard, with heart and always left everything he had out on the field of battle. What endeared me further to him however, was the news that Carl was publicly a gay man playing American football at a professional level. It takes (and took) great heart to stand up and declare who you are and be not afraid of the consequences. As someone who has walked the same path, I cheer for Nassib because he realized that his decision to come out publicly wasn’t just for him, but for the generation to come, to have someone to look up to and aspire to be like, and that to me is doing Penn State Proud!

New York [Football] Giants to wear Throwback Jerseys!

As an Eagles fan and as a Madden fan, I love playing as my Birds in the retro jerseys (especially against the Giants). Now, it appears that the New York [Football] Giants will be bringing back their classic 80s-90s white and blues for a few games this season. Now only if my Eagles would bring back their Kelly Greens more permanently as well.

Penn State Top 10 Passing Performances

400-yard passing games for college quarterbacks are a rare feat to achieve. Sean Clifford joined this exclusive club last season when he passed for 401 yards against Villanova and helped PSU to the victory. He joins Christian Hackenberg all the way back in 2014 against UCF (454 yards) as the only QB in PSU history to do this. I wonder who the next QB to do it in Penn State Blue and White will be. Drew Allar? Clifford this year? Who will it be?

Basketball Blues for Penn State, No timetable for Myles Dread Return

Penn State senior guard Myles Dread is back for the Nittany Lions after a terrible shoulder injury ended his campaign last year. With an injury like Dread suffered, I could well imagine that he needs to take care of himself first and foremost. He will need to take the time to get back into a shooting groove for the team, stretching out his injured shoulder that is still healing. The end result being that there is a tremendous sense of worry coming out of Penn State Basketball-land as they seek to rebuild and reload in preparation for next season.