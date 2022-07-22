Juice Scruggs Included on Rimington Trophy Watch List

There’s some optimism to be found surrounding Penn State’s offensive line heading into 2022. Juice Scruggs has been named on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the best center in college football.

The creation of the list was a collaboration between the Rimington Trophy committee and Pro Football Focus to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers in the nation. Pro Football Focus grades each play for each game to determine player grades at all positions.

Scruggs is one of the more inspirational tales on the Penn State roster this season. The redshirt senior was involved in a serious car accident in 2019 when he siffered a broken verebrae and a concussion. He was able to return to the field of 17 months of recovery. Scruggs was elevated to a starting role in 2021, and was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by both media and coaches.

The award is named in honor of Dave Rimington, a two-time consensus first-team All-America center at Nebraska in 1981 and 1982. AQ Shipley is the only Penn State player to take home the award since it began in the year 2000.