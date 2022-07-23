Jesse Luketa Until Penn State Football

One of the few defensive departures who opted to play in the bowl game, Jesse Luketa heard his name called in the 2022 NFL draft and is now an Arizona Cardinal. Luketa went in the 7th round, with the 236 overall pick.

At Penn State, Luketa ended his career playing more of a hybrid linebacker/defensive end role, which helped him be all over the field making big plays. He ended his career with 151 tackles (85 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, an interception, which happened to be a pick-six, and a fumble recovery.

After the 2021 season, Luketa was named third-team All-Big Ten by the media and honorable mention by the coaches.

Only 40 more days until Penn State kicks off the season against Purdue!