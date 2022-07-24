Only Robbie Dwyer Until Penn State Football

Robbie Dwyer has spent most of his Penn State career on special teams. Last season, he appeared in seven games. He will most likely stay on special teams in 2022, but, as you may have heard, depth at Linebacker may call for someone who may not be too healed today to provide an extra boost when the season comes around, and Dwyer has experience other candidates may not have when they step on campus.

Dwyer earned Academic All-Big Ten honors at the end of the ‘21 season, and was named Developmental Squad player of the week twice by the coaching staff. Can Dwyer carve himself a role outside of special teams? We’ll see what happens when Penn State kicks its season off at Purdue.

39 more days until season starts!