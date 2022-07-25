Only Tank Smith Until Penn State Football

Tank Smith has been with the Nittany Lion program since the 2019 season, his redshirt year, but has not seen the field much due to how deep the running back room is at Penn State. He did appear in two games that 2019 season, and has appeared in three more games since: Once in 2020 against Illinois, and then in 2021 against Villanova, and Rutgers, where he had three carries.

Smith was named the Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week after the Ohio State in 2021. He, of course, also saw his fair share of carries during the Blue and White game this past April, ad the coaching staff is wont to do with guys who may not see much time during the regular season.

For those of you who just found this out today, like me, Tank is also the nephew of Associate Head Coach Terry Smith.

38 more days friends! The season is so close we can feel it!