Big Ten Preseason Poll Tabs Ohio State as Conference Champion

In the first of what’s sure to be many preseason polls, Ohio State was selected unanimously by the writers from Cleveland.com as the likely Big Ten East and overall conference champion. The Buckeyes have been picked to win the league the last three seasons. Michigan, previous College Football Playoff participant and bitter rival of the Buckeyes, is slotted second, while the Nittany Lions are predicted to finish third. Ohio State is the first team to be picked by all poll participants since 2015 (they were selected by 33 of 34 writers last season.), when Michigan State ended up as the title game winner.

Cleveland.com has conducted this poll for 12 years, and includes beat writers from 13 of the 14 teams in the conference, as well as various national writers.

How about that CFP bump, Michigan?