Only Drew Hartlaub Until Penn State Football

Drew Hartlaub was a special teams staple the past four seasons at Penn State. He appeared in 43 total games over his Nittany Lion career, going away with 16 tackles (7 solo) and two fumble recoveries.

Beginning with his redshirt freshman season, Harlan appeared in at least eight games each of his four playing years with the Lions. Since the 2020 season was shortened due to covid, this is the only season where the safety saw fewer than 10 games.

All of the effort had seemingly paid off, as Hartlaub was ready to get his NFL career started with the Carolina Panthers. But, after a string of injuries and concussions, Hartlaub decided to hang up the cleats instead, after having participated with the Panthers for one day.

While we don’t know what the future may hold for Hartlaub, we at Black Shoe Diaries certainly wish him good luck in his next endeavors!