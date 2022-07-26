P.J. Mustipher Named to Pair of Preseason Award Watch Lists

One of the best defensive tackles in the nation is back for another season in the blue and white. P.J. Mustipher suffered an injury in the week six loss at Iowa, which cost him the remainder of the 2021 season. Mustipher is more than ready to put that behind him as he prepares to lead the Nittany Lions defense this fall.

Things are starting on a high note as Mustipher has been named to the watch lists for both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy. The Nagurski is given to the best defensive player in college football, regardless of position. The Outland is awarded to the best interior lineman, offense or defense. Mustipher was joined by teammate Joey Porter Jr. on the Naguriski watch list.

Mustipher has developed into one of the more disruptive interior lineman in the Big Ten over the last two seasons. He was named first-team all-conference in 2020, and was placed on the second-team All-Big Ten in 2021, despite only playing five full games before the injury. He still managed 21 tackles, three TFLs and a sack.

No Penn State player has been awarded with the Bronko Nagurski Trophy since its inception in 1993, the year the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten. Mike Reid is the only Penn State player to receive the Outland Trophy, when he picked up the award in 1969 during the Nittany Lions 11-0 season.