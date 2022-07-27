Penn State Basketball to Play in Charleston Classic, Canisius Added to Non-Conference Schedule

Season two of the Micah Shrewsberry Era is set to kick off when the Penn State Nittany Lions host the Butler Bulldogs on Monday, November 14th. On Tuesday, we learned that game two of the season will be played three days later on November 17th.

On November 17th the Nittany Lions will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to do battle with the Furman Paladins in the first round of the Charleston Classic. The Paladins are coming off a 22-12 campaign that saw them finish second in the Big South Conference.

The Nittany Lions and Paladins will tip off at 11:30 AM on day one of the tournament. The following day the Nittany Lions will face one of Virginia Tech or Old Dominion. The other side of the bracket includes first round matchups of Colorado State vs South Carolina, while Charleston will battle Davidson.

Round two of the Charleston Classic will be played the following day. The tournament championship game is scheduled to then be played on Sunday, November 20th. The Furman game will be televised on ESPNU, while round two and the championship game of the tournament will be televised on ESPN2.

On Sunday December 18th, the Nittany Lions are now set to host the Canisius Golden Griffs.

The Griffs are coming off a 11-21 season in which they averaged just 68.5 PPG. No disrespect to the Griffs, but this is a game that the Nittany Lions should be able to handle easily as part of their non-conference schedule.