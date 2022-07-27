Only Zuriah Fisher Until Penn State Football

A four-star player coming out of high school, Zuriah Fisher has spent the past two seasons either redshirting (in 2020), or sitting behind standout defensive talent that is either playing on Sundays or will play on Sundays soon enough.

Now, Fisher has an opportunity to work himself into the rotation, as the holes left by guys like Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa will need filling. Fisher appeared in eight games last season and tallied four tackles, two of which were solo tackles.

Only 36 more days until Penn State kicks its season off against Purdue!