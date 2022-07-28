Only Trey Bauer Until Penn State Football

Linebacker Trey Bauer came to Penn State from Paramus High School in Paramus, New Jersey. In high school Bauer was a an All-State, and All-American, standout, playing running back and linebacker for Paramus.

After arriving in Happy Valley in 1983 and went on to be part of one of the most formidable linebacker units in the history of Linebacker U. This included Bauer being the play caller for the 1985 defense on their way to a National Championship. Also, let’s not forget him firing a football at Miami players in warmups for the Fiesta Bowl that season after the Hurricanes attempted to run through Penn State’s warmup lines.

Bauer finished his career with 256 tackles, including finishing his career with the then single game program record for tackles with 21. Bauer went on to have a successful career on Wall Street after college.

