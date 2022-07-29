Only Dominic DeLuca Until Penn State Football

Redshirt freshman Dominic DeLuca walked on at Penn State after a successful high school career at Wyoming Area High School. During the 2021 season, DeLuca was one of just 10 true freshmen to see the field for the Nittany Lions.

Last year, DeLuca was named one of Penn State’s Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Year, sharing the honors with Jordan van den Berg and Jaden Slider. He also appeared in three games on special teams.

Look for DeLuca to make his collegiate debut at linebacker at some point this fall when the Nittany Lions are blowing a team out and have the opportunity to get players developmental reps. DeLuca could also see some action on special teams in the fall.

Only 34 days to go!