BSD Mailbag 7.29.2022

I asked this in ELS’ mailbag but what is your prediction for the shelf life of the ACC? Possible scenarios include imminent destruction in that schools bail to the SEC or B1G to eventually just dying after the GoR expires (or something in between)? - LarzLion

I’m suuuuuuper intrigued by what the ACC will do with the SEC and B1G beefing up the way they are. The Big 12 seems content to grab whatever G5 teams are doing well lately, and the Pac-12 Pac-10 seems content to do nothing. The ACC hasn’t been assaulted by either of the two big dogs yet, but I have to imagine there are overtures happening in the background. Whether any teams actually jump from the ACC remains to be seen, and the grant of rights is definitely a tough one, but of the three east coast conferences, the ACC seems like the most prone for dissolution.

My guess? Within about 5 years the ACC is no more.

The Big Ten is almost assuredly looking at some of the AAU schools, such as UVA, UNC, Duke, Georgia Tech, and yes, most likely Pitt as well. The SEC likely has their eye on Clemson, Miami, FSU, and perhaps Virginia Tech. That’s about 3⁄ 4 of the current ACC that could be poached, and if that happens I expect one of two things to happen: either the ACC pulls a sheet from the Big 12 playbook and starts snapping up G5 teams, OR the more entertaining option is that the ACC and the Big 12 merge to create a third superconference.

But I just don’t see the ACC making up the ground it lost on the B1G and the SEC at this point, and so I expect it to stop existing (at least as we know it) in the next few years.

In a recent PayDirt podcast, Tommy Stevens was asked about his time at Penn State. One part that stuck out to me was he mentioned not being utilized against “the big dogs” (OSU, UM) Without checking the stats, I remember his performance in some special packages against Iowa that at the time seemed to be a great way to shake up the opposing defense. He got to really showcase his speed and strength in that game. Why is it CJF&CO did not use him in those bigger games, shuffling him in certain packages as a decoy and then letting him explode? This blunder has been bugging me for some years and the wound was reopened hearing Tommy speak on this during my commute. If you listened, any thoughts on the words of Tommy Stevens talking to Tom and Moxy Matt? - PeteZockyU

This irritated the heck out of me. Stevens would come in, perform really well, and then we’d never see him again. I’ll echo some other commenters that Penn State seemed to play looser against lower competition, but then get way too tight against the big dogs. Very frustrating watching Trace McSorley struggle, knowing that there were some trick packages that could have been brought out to provide a spark of some kind.

That being said, I seem to recall in either 2017 or 2018, in a game against Ohio State, they brought Tommy on the field, and the playcall was an option - Trace threw the ball backwards to Tommy, who could either run or pass it, and he had a receiver WIDE OPEN for a touchdown. Instead, he dropped the backward pass, and Penn State recovered the fumble, and they didn’t try that package again the rest of the game.

With the expansion of the B1G & the qualifier of being a member of the AAU. Nebby has lost their accreditation. Do you think the B1G will expel Nebby if they fail to become recertified? - EagleLionSly Oops! The B1G accidentally added one too many schools and now they need to kick one out. Who do you kick out, and how do you arrange the divisions/pods afterwards? - skarocksoi

These two questions seemed like they worked well together.

In a strict sense for the first question, no, I don’t think Nebraska will get kicked out because of their AAU status. They lost certification because the AAU changed some of their calculations, not because Nebraska suddenly stopped performing research as a university.

That being saiiiiiiid.

Even in a scenario where the B1G is looking to jettison teams, I don’t see Nebraska getting cut. They’re one of the big/only draws in the midwest, which becomes rather barren football-wise west of Iowa and east of the Rockies. They’re a nice western outpost for the conference.

I hate to say it, but Rutgers is likely the chief candidate for ejection. Note, I don’t think the B1G will ever kick out a current member, but this is in the vein of the hypothetical being asked. Athletically, the Scarlet Knights have been abysmal in the B1G. They have had some success here and there, and made March Madness last year, but overall, they’ve not been great. Add in that the Big Ten fairly well controlled New Jersey and by extension the New York TV market prior to their addition, and I just don’t see what they bring to the table.

Does anyone else think Ryan Day’s beard just looks unnatural? Like, at a certain age, you just have to embrace the fact that some gray is going to show up, accept it, and roll with it. Maybe he just won the genetic lottery, but it looks more like he’s coloring it without considering that he’s old enough for his face to make a jet-black beard just look off. It’d honestly look more natural if he had a bit of gray in his beard. - NittanyPUMA

YES. He looks like a creepy ventriloquist doll came to life and grew up, and his facial hair (including eyebrows and widows peak) have been painted on.

Unnerving.

You pull up to a gas pump. Not Buc-ee’s size; just your normal Sheetz or smaller station. There are a half dozen other empty pumps, allowing for fueling on either side of a vehicle. You begin pumping when another vehicle pulls up to your pump, but on the other side. Again, there are a half dozen other empty pumps. And, as usual, to compensate for two streams from a single pump, yours is slowed so that it takes twice as long to fill. Is this not the semi-equivalent of someone standing right next to you at a urinal in an otherwise empty bathroom? - TheNoxenRattlesnake

I never knew that your pump would slow down if someone was using the pump on the opposite side. Huh. TIL.

Still, I don’t really find this to be that offensive. Personally, I try to keep my distance from people (I don’t really like people), but the nice thing with a gas station is even a car on the other side has the whole pump between me and them. Not quite the same as being shoulder-to-shoulder with someone at the Beaver Stadium troughs, ya know?

On a lameness scale, one being not lame at all, ten being totally lame, how lame is it to realize that you’re a huge Family Feud fan? - LTFT

Family Feud is thebomb.com, and I encourage all of you to log on. On a scale of 1-10 on the lameness scale, I give it a -47.

I also love that every single question being asked can have the answers summarized with a single picture:

Just read a report on SI.com that the B1G is looking at 7 additional schools for expansion. The 7 are Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford, Washington, Cal, Miami, and FSU. If the B1G lands all 7 of these schools, what do the new B1G divisions look like? The article also said that basically every P5 school not in the SEC reached out to the B1G to inquire about joining. Which one of those calls was the most awkward? - skarocksoi

Gosh I’m going to be upset if they add Miami and Florida State. Neither school is AAU, neither school is contiguous, and truthfully neither school has been all that good athletically for some time now. If the ACC gets raided, and the B1G comes away with THOSE two, I dunno man. Just seems like a wasted opportunity. Also, adding 7 more schools results in 23 members, which seems odd (GET IT).

ANYWAY.

As far as divisions go, here we go:

East

Rutgers Maryland Miami FSU Penn State

Central

Ohio State Michigan Michigan State Indiana Purdue Notre Dame

Midwest

Nebraska Iowa Illinois Northwestern Wisconsin Minnesota

West

UCLA USC Oregon Stanford Washington Cal

Honestly, with 23/24 teams, I don’t see how it wouldn’t end up with four divisions, otherwise scheduling becomes too cumbersome. These divisions would promote regional travel, and keep several marquis matchups intact. The East only has 5 teams, however, and so in this setup I’d imagine the B1G would look to add another team. Pitt perhaps? One of UVA, UNC, Duke, Georgia Tech maybe?

As for the second part of your question, I don’t see how the most embarrassing call couldn’t have been Pitt. It’s like when you’re a kid, and your big brother refuses to play with you. Every time he relents, and you do play, you end up crying with a bloody nose. So he just would rather not deal with you and your annoyances. So what do you do? You go to mommy, who orders your brother to play with you.

Pitt has made no secrets about trying to schedule Penn State in perpetuity, and Penn State has made no secrets about saying “nah.” Narduzzi constantly tosses barbs at Franklin, and the B1G in general. Having them come with their tail between their legs asking for admission must have been *chef’s kiss.*