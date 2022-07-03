Only Matt Millen Until Penn State Football

Matt Millen holds a high place among th played linebacker and defensive lineman from 1976 to 1980 and he was an absolute animal of a player. This success in college lead him to be drafted in 1980 by the Oakland Raiders. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers, and Washington, winning four Super Bowl rings along the way.

Later on, Millen tried his hand at being a pro-football executive and it is in this field where his career is unfortunately tarnished by not only an 0-16 season for the Cleveland Browns, but also a 31–84, a .270 winning percentage with the Detroit Lions. This lack of success lead to Millen leaving front office work and becoming a football commentator for both Fox Sports and later the Big Ten Network.



Matt Millen marks 60 days until Penn State kicks off!