Only Dani Dennis-Sutton Until Penn State Football

Dani Dennis-Sutton is a name that Penn State fans need to get to know and fast. The five-star defensive gem of the Nittany Lions 2022 recruiting class, Dennis-Sutton could become one of the most feared pass rushers in the Big Ten in a hurry.

Even though he will be a true freshman, Dennis-Sutton should play a big role for Manny Diaz’s defense this fall. To be honest, it would not be a surprise to see DDS push for Big Ten Defensive Freshman of the Year honors.

DDS is an absolute terror coming off the edge. There is a reason that both Alabama and Georgia went all out trying to land DDS when he was a high school recruit. However, in what was one of the best recruiting victories of the James Franklin Era the Nittany Lions emerged victorious, and it should not take long to reap the benefits.

Only 33 days to go!