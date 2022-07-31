Only Ki-Jana Carter Until Penn State Football

Few players in the long, storied history of Penn State football have been as special and gifted as running back Ki-Jana Carter. One of the stars of the 1994 team that should have won the National Championship, Carter capped off that season with one of the best touchdown runs in Rose Bowl history.

Carter rushed for 2,829 yards and 34 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He also caught 20 passes for 172 yards as a Nittany Lion. This led to him being the number one overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft.

After Carter was drafted no. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, he quickly saw his career derailed by injuries. A torn meniscus, rotator cuff tear, broken wrist, and dislocated knee cap all plagued Carter during his NFL career. If not for injuries, Carter likely would have been one of the best running backs of the late 90s and early 2000s in the NFL.

