Only Dan Morgan Until Penn State Football

Dan Morgan was an offensive lineman playing guard for the Penn State Nittany Lions, (not the linebacking executive from the University of Miami) who earned two national titles while playing for the team from 1982 to 1986. As a senior, Morgan mowed down defensive linemen as he bulldozed the way for DJ Dozier, Steve Smith, and Tim Manoa on the 1986 National Champion squad. Morgan was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 8th Round of the 1987 draft.

There are ony 59 more days until Penn State Football!