Only Landon Tengwall Days until Penn State Football!

Here is where I step my toe away from the days of the 1982 and 1986 Championship teams for a moment. Landon Tengwall of Olney, Maryland will mark his “official” (A/N: non-redshirt) debut as a Nittany Lion during the 2022 season and I personally couldn’t be more excited to see what this beast of a dude can do.



During his 2021 Redshirt season, Tengwall appeared in two games on the offensive line, against Rutgers and against Michigan State. During the Rutgers game, he helped the Penn State offense to 407 yards of total offense while helping true freshman Christian Veilleux throw for three touchdowns and 235 yards. Playing against Michigan State, Tengwall helped bull the Penn State offense to 374 yards of total offense while blocking for Sean Clifford as he threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns after returning from injury.

58 days until Penn State!