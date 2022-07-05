Blessed & Honored: What to Watch For in July

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN JULY

July 14th and 15th could both be great days for the Nittany Lions. Tony Rojas, their top linebacker target, is set to announce on the 14th. Then on the 15th Ta’Mere Robinson, who is right there with Rojas for their top remaining defensive target, will announce his college decision.

All signs point toward the Nittany Lions being the choice for both Rojas and Robinson. Both players entered their official visits to Penn State last month having the Nittany Lions as their leaders. After a strong visit neither layer visited another school, and this included Rojas canceling two visits to Georgia. Excellent work here by both James Franklin and Manny Diaz.

Another position that could see a pair of top Nittany Lion targets commit in July is running back. In-state three-star running back London Montgomery always planned to announce his college decision after taking his official visits. Montgomery was able to do that in June and a decision could be on the horizon.

Four-star Treyaun Webb could announce soon as well. Originally, the Jacksonville product was set to announce his college decision on June 30th. While that did not happen there is smoke he could announce this month.

Right now, the Nittany Lions have 100% of the 247Sports crystal ball predictions for Montgomery, and 77% of the picks for Webb.

On July 28th top-100 defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc will announce his college decision. The Nittany Lion coaching staff have done an excellent job with the Kissimmee, Florida, native. LeBlance unofficially visited campus in the spring, officially visited last month, and has the Nittany Lions in his top three. That said, it appears he will choose either Florida or Oklahoma on July 28th.

Sticking with top-100 defensive lineman, there could also be a decision form Jason Moore in July. Moore attends regional and national powerhouse DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland.

When Moore arrived in Happy Valley for his official visit last month it appeared that Notre Dame had established themselves as the team to beat. Penn State was able to knock Moore’s official visit out of the park, helping to close the gap.

Moore also took official visits to Michigan and Ohio State before the month ended. Now, Moore appears to be a recruit in a bit of a holding pattern. Moore has visited each of his top schools and could announce a decision before the start of his high school season, but he is a kid who holds the cards close to the vest so no one seems sure what he will do. This has become the rare recruitment where it is truly a mystery which was Moore is leaning.

Four-star offensive tackle Evan Link has long been a top target for the Nittany Lion. It appears that Link’s recruitment will locoed down to the Nittany Lions and Stanford Cardinal. With an official visit to each school now in the rear view mirror, Link is another player to monitor this month.

Link attends Gonzaga High School in Washington D.C., the same school as projected starting left tackle Old Fashanu. The Nittany Lions would love for Link to be the next great Gonzaga offensive tackle to come to Happy Valley. He is their top remaining offensive line target and has been a top offensive line target throughout the cycle.

Link is a kid that does not give many interviews or talk to the media very often, making this a difficult recruitment to read. It also has the vibe of a recruitment that just randomly ends one day without much a warning ahead of time.