Only Ibrahim Traore Until Penn State Football

Ibrahim Traore arrived in Happy Valley as a three-star prospect and seventh-best player to come out of New York. He used the 2020 season as a redshirt, and began to turn the heads of the coaching staff in 2021 after being honored as the Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week following the Michigan game.

Traore has been no stranger to the weight room, packing on 40 pounds since joining the program. His 6-5, 330 lb. frame is now Big Ten-ready, as he aims to bolster an offensive line that will need several up-and-comers to produce in 2022.

