Bo Nickal to Fight on Dana White’s UFC Contender Series

After a thunderous knockout in his professional MMA debut, Nickal is now set for a grander stage as he’ll take part in the UFC’s “Dana White’s Contender Series” on Tuesday, August 9.

Just recieved confirmation from Zachary Borrego's coach that they will face Bo Nickal on the August 9th episode of Dana White's Contender Series. Big news that!#DWCS #UFCnews #UFC #MMATwitter https://t.co/FmpG7ULd4v — Chris Ferguson (@CFerg_mma) June 30, 2022

As the tweet above says, Nickal was square off against fellow 185-pounder Zachary Borrego, who is 3-0 in his professional MMA career — though, all three wins were outside of the UFC and/or Bellator. The 6-foot-2 middleweight sports a 77-inch reach, making him likely the lankiest opponent Nickal has faced up until this point.

For those unfamiliar, Dana White’s Contender Series pits two fighters against each other with the opportunity for a UFC contract on the line. Notable UFC fighters such as Sean O’Malley, Alex Perez, Geoff Neal, Edmen Shahbazyan, Jamahal Hill, and Andre Muniz — all currently ranked in the Top 15 of their respective weight classes — earned contracts via the Contender Series.

While White doesn’t always give a contract to the winner, one could expect that a prospect with Nickal’s background and potential will receive a full-time UFC contract with a victory — especially if it’s by TKO or submission.