Only Amin Vanover Until Penn State Football

Amin Vanover is prepping for his third season with the Nittany Lions, in what should be his most productive year in the blue and white. Vanover appeared in two games at defensive end during his redshirt season in 2020. He made three tackles on the season and was named the Coaching Staff’s Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week following the Rutgers game. He saw his workload increase in 2021, appearing in six games.

Vanover made a statement in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas, collecting three tackles along with a TFL. Hopefully, it’s a sign of things to come as Penn State’s defensive front can certaintly use a boost from Vanover to help replace the departing talent.

We’re only 56 days until the start of the 2022 season!