Cael Sanderson and Penn State Agree to Extension

All doubts about Cael Sanderson’s future in Happy Valley were put to rest on Wednesday night as former Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that an extension between Sanderson and Penn State had “already been taken care of.”

BREAKING: Retired PSU AD Sandy Barbour told @PGSportsNow in an interview that extending 9x NCAA champion wrestling coach Cael Sanderson isn't at the top of the to-do list moving forward because it's "already been taken care of." No details, but Sanderson appears to be locked in — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) July 6, 2022

A Penn State’s spokesperson then confirmed the extension with Onward State, though no additional details were given.

While it would have been quite surprising to see Sanderson leave Penn State for another program, you never know with the state that college athletics has been in. With realignment and NIL becoming huge factors over the past couple of seasons, nothing seems secure for any program so it’s nice that the Nittany Lion administration locked in Cael for what we can assume is the foreseeable future.

You should know the accolades with Cael, namely, his nine team National Titles over his 13-year tenure. There’s also the 32 individual National Champions over that same span, by far the most for any wrestling program over the last decade. The crazy thing is that Cael is just getting started. He just turned 43 years old on June 20 so it’s safe to say that Cael could have another 20+ years of coaching in him, which is just astounding given what he’s already accomplished.