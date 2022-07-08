Only JB Nelson Until Penn State Football

JB Nelson is the latest player to rise up from Lackawana Community College to find his way to State College. Nelson is looking to follow in the footsteps of recent LCC alums Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown, who both proved to be standouts and will have many Sundays on the gridiron in the future.

Nelson was listed as a three-star prospect, and is ranked as the fourth-best JUCO player in this year’s class. He picked the Nittany Lions over Ole Miss, West Virginia, NC State, and others, and coupld play an instrumental part in an offensive line that will be searching fro new faces to contribute.

While we have yet to see Nelson in the Blue and White just yet, here’s what his former head coach, Mark Duda had to say about him:

“JB’s an extremely talented athlete. He’s very twitchy, quick, long and tall. He can make blocks other people can’t make. He’s an exceptional athlete. He’s really gritty and tough and finishes blocks because he wants to finish them. He loves to learn and loves football and works well with others around him, he’s a team guy. The sky is the limit for him.”

