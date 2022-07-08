Oh, Hello: Penn State Flips Four-Star Alabama Safety Commit Elliot Washington

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds

Hometown/High School: Venice, FL (Venice High School)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9501 247Sports Composite — No. 110 overall)

Notable Offers: Alabama, LSU, Michigan, and Michigan State

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Penn State offered Washington back in October, but they weren’t able to get him onto campus until June 10 for an official visit. By that point, Washington was already committed to Alabama, and if he was going to flip anywhere, it was expected that Michigan State would be the choice. Instead, Penn State swooped in and did enough to not only beat out Alabama, but to fend off Sparty as well.

OUTLOOK

Man, what a whacky recruiting season. Yesterday, Penn State was dealt multiple big blows: losing four-star QB commit Marcus Stokes to Florida, while longtime Penn State lean ATH Cameron Seldon opted for Tennessee instead of the Nittany Lions. How does James Franklin respond? By plucking a near-Top 100 Florida kid in Elliot Washington who had been committed to Alabama for nearly half the year. The ebbs and flows of college football recruiting, folks.

As evidenced by his ranking and previous commitment to Alabama, Washington is one heck of a ball player. Good, thick frame at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, and really shows some elite speed (verified 10.69 100M as a junior). Physical kid, not afraid of contact, and possesses the change of direction you look for out of a high-end secondary prospect. It currently doesn’t look like he’ll enroll early, but he’s the type of player that won’t need much seasoning before he’s ready to play.