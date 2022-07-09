 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Only Robert Windsor Until Penn State Football

Only 54 days until Penn State begins the 2022 football season!

By Jared Slanina
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 17 Penn State at Rutgers Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is no current #54 on the Penn State roster, so let’s take a look back at a recent fan favorite. Robert Windsor was a mainstay on Penn State’s defesnive line from 2016-2019. He appearead in every game as part of the defensive tackle rotation in 2016, helping Penn State win the Big Ten Championship that propelled them to the Rose Bowl. He became a full-time starter in 2018, and starred as one of the best defenive lineman in the Big Ten his final two years in Happy Valley.

Windsor was selected as a sixth-round pick by the Inidianapolis Colts in the 2020 draft. Unfortunately, he was forced to miss the entire 2021 season with an injury, and decided to hang up his cleats for good in April.

We’re just 54 days from Penn State’s 2022 football season!

