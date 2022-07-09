Only Robert Windsor Until Penn State Football

There is no current #54 on the Penn State roster, so let’s take a look back at a recent fan favorite. Robert Windsor was a mainstay on Penn State’s defesnive line from 2016-2019. He appearead in every game as part of the defensive tackle rotation in 2016, helping Penn State win the Big Ten Championship that propelled them to the Rose Bowl. He became a full-time starter in 2018, and starred as one of the best defenive lineman in the Big Ten his final two years in Happy Valley.

Windsor was selected as a sixth-round pick by the Inidianapolis Colts in the 2020 draft. Unfortunately, he was forced to miss the entire 2021 season with an injury, and decided to hang up his cleats for good in April.

We’re just 54 days from Penn State’s 2022 football season!