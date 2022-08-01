MMQB - One Month Until Kickoff! How Will You Pass The Time?

Can you feel it? That’s the feeling of anticipation and anxiousness from realizing that we’re only one more month away from another Penn State football season! Luckily, I have my marathon training program to keep me occupied, but when I’m not running, I’m definitely getting myself in the mood by watching copious amounts of past PSU games on YouTube or reading up on the latest developments from Fall camp (which officially started yesterday), or browsing through my copy of Phil Steele’s preview magazine. Perhaps this time next year, I’ll even have the revived EA Sports college football video game to play with.

What about you, Dear Reader: How do you build up excitement in the final month of the offseason? Let us know in the comments below.