Only Paul Posluszny Until Penn State Football

Penn State football has a long, storied history. Especially at the linebacker position. That said, very few players in program history had a more accomplished and storied career than that of linebacker Paul Posluszny.

During his time in Happy Valley there was little that Poz did not accomplish. He was a two-time Consensus All-American, as well as a two-time winner of the Chuck Badnarik Award which is given annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Posluszny also took home the Dick Butkus Award in 2005, given annually to the best linebacker in college football. Poz was also a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, as well as a Big Ten Champion in 2005.

As someone who was 14-years-old for that magical 2005 season, Posluszny will forever hold a special place in my heart. He was a key cog on the first great Penn State team of my lifetime that I can remember.

Poz would go on to have an excellent NFL career when his time in Happy Valley ended. After being the 34th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, Posluszny played 11 NFL seasons for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished his NFL career with 1,214 tackles, 16 sacks, 15 interceptions, 8 forced fumbles, and a Pro Bowl selection in 2013.

