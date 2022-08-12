Only Adisa Isaac Until Penn State Football

A former blue-chip recruit, Adisa Isaac showcased glimpses of what he could bring to the table as an edge rusher during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, which were to serve as a springboard to a starting spot in 2021. We all know what happened from there, but now healthy after spending all of last season recovering, Adisa is finally ready to make himself a household name amongst the Penn State faithful as he chases and brings down opposing quarterbacks.

Only 20 days until the season opener at Purdue!