Only Jaden Dottin Until Penn State Football

A former composite 4-star on 247 Sports, Jaden Dottin saw his first bit of action during garbage time of the blowout win over Illinois in the 2020 season finale and ended up redshirting the 2021 season. He will seek to move his way up on the depth chart and try to see some meaningful snaps in 2022, whether it’s giving one of the starters a quick breather, or seeing plenty of action in a comfortable blowout win.

Unfortunately, Jaden hasn’t seen enough to action to have a photo we can legally use on here, but perhaps this time next year when we hit his number of days to go in the 2023 season countdown, that may change.

Only 19 days until kickoff in West Lafayette!